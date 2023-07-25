Nedbank opens store agency in Mariental – Donates N$10,000 to soup kitchen

Nedbank Namibia opened the doors to their new in-store agency in Mariental, which is based in the Woermann & Brock Supermarket, last week.

The agency will see four Nedbank staff offer sales and enquiries services to the Mariental populace, the bank said in a statement.

The Nedbank team officiated the event and further donated N$10,000 to Pastor Johan Eiman from VGK Sop Kombuis Mariental charity, to support the charity for their contribution to the community.

Nedbank Namibia Communication and Public Relations Manager, Selma Kaulinge said they saw an opportunity, and they ensured that they bring their much-needed services to the town of Mariental, so they reach more of their clients by providing them with the world-class service Nedbank Nambia delivers in all their engagements.

“This is not just another in-store agency, it is a symbol that Nedbank Namibia will always be there with you as you make better money choices,” said Kaulinge.

The in-store agency will work in conjunction with the Mariental Woermann & Brock Supermarket operating hours.