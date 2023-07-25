Musician TopCheri named brand ambassador for the 2023 Know2Grow NextGen Entrepreneurs Showcase

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) recently announced TopCheri as their new brand ambassador for the 2023 Know2Grow (K2G) NextGen Entrepreneurs Showcase.

“What better way to celebrate the youth, entrepreneurship, and innovation than by collaborating with a creative industry giant such as TopCheri,” said the Board.

They explained that the showcase will afford entrepreneurs from all over Namibia an opportunity to showcase their business offerings, engage various industry stakeholders, and network with fellow young entrepreneurs in the coastal town of Swakopmund from 2 to 4 November. “MSMEs, get ready to ignite the spirit of entrepreneurship with TopCheri and the NextGen team,” they emphasised.

The showcase is an annual market access and capacity-building platform designed to drive the development and acceleration of innovative businesses by young entrepreneurs, between the ages of 18 and 35.

“In addition to showcasing their products and services, MSMEs will have the added benefit of attending various seminars and workshops, aimed at sharing information about managing their businesses, as well as B2B retail engagements, specifically focused on enabling business owners to get their products on retail shelves,” they concluded.