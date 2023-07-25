Coca-Cola competition to give away N$1 million in prizes

N$1 million in kitchen appliances and meal vouchers will be up for grabs from August to October in a competition run by Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) in Namibia.

The prizes include 20 stoves, 20 fridges, 20 freezers, and 1750 meal vouchers.

To enter, consumers simply buy any 2L, 1.25L, or 600ml plastic bottle of Coca-Cola, Coke No Sugar, Fanta, Twist, Sparletta, or Stoney, check under the yellow cap found on participating products, and SMS the unique code under the cap to 45845 to stand a chance to win one of the incredible prizes.

“With this promotion, we are encouraging consumers to buy more for the whole family and stay refreshed this summer,” said CCBA in Namibia General Manager, Pottie de Bruyn.

“At CCBA, we are passionate about partnering for growth with our customers through service excellence and providing products that meet consumer preferences,” he said.

“When you purchase a Coca-Cola product you can take pride in the fact that it is locally produced, contributing to investment and job creation in the Namibian economy that creates opportunity for communities,” he said.

According to de Bruyn, they aim to create greater shared opportunities for the business and the communities they serve across the value chain.

“Ultimately, our vision is to refresh Africa every day and make the continent a better place for all,” he said.