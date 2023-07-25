Aqua Services & Engineering inaugurates new Walvis Bay warehouse

By Adolf Kaure.

Namibian company Aqua Services & Engineering (ASE) recently opened its new and improved warehouse at Walvis Bay.

ASE is a local supplier and service partner for reagents, chemicals and equipment. The company also supplies components required for water and wastewater treatment, mining extractions, as well as chemicals for the hospitality industry.

“We are proud of our involvement with the coastal community since 1993,” said ASE Managing Director, Chris Stöck.

The opening of the new and improved warehouse marks an important milestone in ASE’s journey as the company strives for excellence locally and globally.

According to Stöck, ASE provides solutions to challenges in the industry and contributes to overall development of the coastal water system.

The Managing Director also said that the new warehouse will not only improve its efficiency for service delivery to its clients, but will also provide employment opportunities. “The company foresees the growth of our Walvis Bay division and will look for qualified engineers, safety officers, technicians, and artisans to align themselves with ASE’s passion for water.”

“Similarly, with the growing demand on quality water services, ASE provides a secure future for motivated staff members,” he said.

He thanked all ASE stakeholders for their invaluable support over the last three decades.

ASE’s operations along the central Namib coast includes treating the water at the Dolphin Park swimming pool and modification of the treatment system of the Swakopmund Aquarium, as well as various other projects.

These projects include the establishment of a desalination plant – drawing seawater from the harbour and providing final high quality processed water and contributing to the supply of safe drinking water for the community.

Over the years ASE has taken the lead in providing solutions to the industry which requires detailed background on the challenges to treat seawater, or the treatment of factory effluent to ensure a better quality of return water.

Walvis Bay Mayor, His Worship Trevino Forbes (left) and ASE Managing Director Chis Stöck toasting the company’s new warehouse in Walvis Bay at the official opening of the facility.