Plight against malnutrition requires urgent attention – Nganate

Posted by | Jul 26, 2023 |

Bags of maize, cooking oil and dry fish were donated to the Omaheke Region by Deepsea Consolidated Investment, a fully Namibian-owned integrated business that operates in fishing, agronomy and the frozen food industry through their own dry fish processing operations.

Deepsea’s Director Mr. Draghoender said as a business they realize that food insecurity is one of the biggest contributors to multidimensional poverty in the Omaheke Region and the country at large. “We are fully aware of all the challenges that the region faces and for those underprivileged families in the region and specifically those affected by high levels of malnutrition,” he added.

Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Hon Sylvia Makgone expressed her delight and implored other companies to follow suit as these marine resources belong to all.

Omaheke Governor, Hon Pijoo Nganate stated that these donations will be channelled to the soup kitchens to avert the calamitous situation of malnutrition. He also mentioned the rise in urban poverty, saying that importance must be placed on ensuring food security through the establishment of crop production projects and gardens.

A member of Deepsea, Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Sylvia Makgone, Regional Governor of the Omaheke Region, Pijoo Nganate, Deepsea’s Director Mr Draghoender.

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

