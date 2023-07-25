Telecom to inject N$25 million into onboarding trainee programme

By Clifton Movirongo.

Telecom Namibia recently disclosed at its onboarding of interns, graduates, and apprentices event that it plans to invest roughly N$25 million into its onboarding of trainees, a two-fold process intended to reduce unemployment by creating job opportunities for up to 83 young Namibians.

To address succession in mission-critical positions like electricians, technicians, IT technicians, IT analysts, planners, engineers, and project managers, trainees were appointed for phase 1 in July 2023 and will be appointed for phase 2 in September 2023 through the TN training centre under Telecom Namibia’s skills requirements.

The onboarding of trainees also provides experienced Telecom employees with the chance to share years of expertise and important skills with their younger peers.

“For Telecom Namibia, the onboarding of young Namibians is two-fold. Firstly, we are creating job opportunities for young Namibians, and secondly, the company addresses the vacancies created by long-serving employees who go on retirement,” said Telecom Namibia’s Chief Executive, Dr Stanley Shanapinda.

Job shadowing and practical skill sharing are used to facilitate skill transfer and on-the-job training, he explained.

Phase 1 of the programme includes two engineers-in-training, two engineering technicians-in-training, four IP/IT technicians-in-training, fifteen apprentices, and twelve interns. Meanwhile, three engineers-in-training, three engineering technicians-in-training, five IP/IT technicians-in-training, 25 apprentices, and 12 interns will be recruited during phase 2.

“By investing in these trainee programmes, Telecom will ensure a pipeline of skilled and capable talent to fill future engineering positions. It fosters a culture of learning, innovation, and continuous improvement while securing the long-term success of our organization. By acting now and onboarding all these trainees, we shape our future workforce in line with our business plans,” said Shanapinda.