Select Page

Swakopmund Career Fair offers learners unique opportunity to explore various professions

Posted by | Jul 25, 2023 |

Swakopmund Career Fair offers learners unique opportunity to explore various professions

The Swakopmund Career Fair kicked off on Tuesday at the Germina Shitaleni MultiPurpose Centre in Mondesa.

The hosts, the Swakopmund Municipality said in this fast-paced world where industries are constantly evolving, career fairs offer learners a unique chance to explore a plethora of professions and gain valuable insights directly from professionals in their desired fields.

“A career fair is a melting pot of ideas, innovation, and inspiration, empowering young individuals to make informed choices about their future paths by providing exposure to various industries and career options that learners might not have considered before,” they added.

The fair will be ongoing until 16:00 offering the learners an opportunity to listen to and engage experts from different industries during the day.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Namibia University of Science and Technology hosts successful research conference

Namibia University of Science and Technology hosts successful research conference

6 November 2017

Winners for 6th annual ‘Atoms Empowering Africa’ competition announced

Winners for 6th annual ‘Atoms Empowering Africa’ competition announced

7 May 2021

COSDEF graduation highlights importance of vocational training for job creation

COSDEF graduation highlights importance of vocational training for job creation

22 March 2023

The well-being of children to be discussed at UNAM

The well-being of children to be discussed at UNAM

11 August 2017

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<