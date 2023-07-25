Swakopmund Career Fair offers learners unique opportunity to explore various professions

The Swakopmund Career Fair kicked off on Tuesday at the Germina Shitaleni MultiPurpose Centre in Mondesa.

The hosts, the Swakopmund Municipality said in this fast-paced world where industries are constantly evolving, career fairs offer learners a unique chance to explore a plethora of professions and gain valuable insights directly from professionals in their desired fields.

“A career fair is a melting pot of ideas, innovation, and inspiration, empowering young individuals to make informed choices about their future paths by providing exposure to various industries and career options that learners might not have considered before,” they added.

The fair will be ongoing until 16:00 offering the learners an opportunity to listen to and engage experts from different industries during the day.