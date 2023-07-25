Annual Medical Congress stimulates thought-provoking conversations and debates

More than 250 healthcare professionals, leading experts and notable researchers from across Namibia and beyond congregated to encourage collaboration, share knowledge and foster advancements in the field of medicine, at the recently concluded Annual Medical Congress 2023.

Under the theme, ‘Medicine TODAY into TOMORROW’, the Congress stimulated thought-provoking conversations and debates on a range of critical issues impacting the medical fraternity.

Head of Private Banking at Nedbank Namibia, Rosy Eixas said the Annual Medical Congress has truly been an enriching platform that has allowed healthcare professionals to connect, learn, and share their valuable experiences.

“We are immensely proud to have been part of this significant event that brings us one step closer to our shared vision of a healthier, well-resourced, and robust Namibian medical fraternity,” she added.

To reinforce its commitment to the healthcare sector, Nedbank’s Business Banking Division used the occasion to unveil its new Corporate Value Proposition (CVP), tailored specifically for the healthcare industry to foster growth and improvements within the healthcare sector while contributing to the socio-economic development of Namibia,

Eixas said the CVP is designed to cater to the unique financial need of healthcare professionals.

“From providing tailor-made banking products to facilitating growth and sustainability, our CVP aims to be a steadfast financial partner to the healthcare sector,” she stated.

Chief Executive of the Medical Association of Namibia, Dr Armid Azadeh said this year’s Congress has truly exemplified the power of collaboration.

“Nedbank’s ongoing support and commitment to advancing healthcare in our country is truly commendable. We are privileged to have them as our esteemed partner, driving positive change in the field of healthcare,” said Dr. Azadeh.

The Congress had more than 20 engagement sessions, including breakthrough presentations such as, ‘Hereditary cancer genetics 101’, by Dr. Maureen Conradie and Robyn Barlow and ‘Gender diversity-supporting gender-diverse youth’, by Dr. Simon Pickstone-Taylor.

The Congress proved to be an enlightening platform for participants, as it not only focused on healthcare present challenges but also shed light on the future of medicine, blending clinical expertise with forward-thinking strategies. The Medical Association of Namibia is a professional organisation representing registered medical practitioners and healthcare professionals across Namibia.