Major CBD roads to be closed temporarily due to Vivo Energy Windhoek Marathon

The City of Windhoek will temporarily close parts of Independence Avenue and Sam Nujoma Drive on 29 July for the Vivo Energy Windhoek Marathon.

The City of Windhoek in a statement said the road will be temporarily closed from 06:00 to 11:00.

“The left lane of Sam Nujoma Drive from our head office up to Daan Viljoen Road will be temporarily closed and the intersection of Fidel Castro and Independence Avenue will be temporarily closed,” they added.

They further said that Independence Avenue between Daniel Munamava Street and Sam Nujoma Drive will also be temporarily closed.

“Please drive safely in these areas and kindly follow the race marshal’s instructions and be on the lookout for runners. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” they concluded.