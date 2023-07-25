Select Page

Major CBD roads to be closed temporarily due to Vivo Energy Windhoek Marathon

Posted by | Jul 25, 2023 |

Major CBD roads to be closed temporarily due to Vivo Energy Windhoek Marathon

The City of Windhoek will temporarily close parts of Independence Avenue and Sam Nujoma Drive on 29 July for the Vivo Energy Windhoek Marathon.

The City of Windhoek in a statement said the road will be temporarily closed from 06:00 to 11:00.

“The left lane of Sam Nujoma Drive from our head office up to Daan Viljoen Road will be temporarily closed and the intersection of Fidel Castro and Independence Avenue will be temporarily closed,” they added.

They further said that Independence Avenue between Daniel Munamava Street and Sam Nujoma Drive will also be temporarily closed.

“Please drive safely in these areas and kindly follow the race marshal’s instructions and be on the lookout for runners. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” they concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

PR institute celebrates 60 years as a self-regulatory body

PR institute celebrates 60 years as a self-regulatory body

12 April 2017

TransNamib employee dies after train derails

TransNamib employee dies after train derails

17 March 2021

Telecommunications agreement NOT a PPP but “collaboration”

Telecommunications agreement NOT a PPP but “collaboration”

25 February 2021

Retirement Fund Solutions beat back large rivals to take top honours in peer review awards

Retirement Fund Solutions beat back large rivals to take top honours in peer review awards

28 February 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<