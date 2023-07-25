N$12 million in 2022/23 for electricity to over 1500 Otjozondjupa homes

By Adolf Kaure.

The Otjozondjupa Governor, Hon James Uerikua announced that during the 2022/2023 financial year, 772 houses in total have received electricity at a cost of N$12.4 million.

In 2022, 497 houses at cost of N$5.77 million were powered with electricty, while 275 houses got electricity in 2023 at a cost of N$ 6.6 million.

This brought the government’s spending to N$12.4 million from 2022 to date as electrification was brought to 772 homes.

“The electrification across the region includes low cost houses such as Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia and Build Together as well as informal settlement and rural areas,” the governor said when he recently delivered his State of the Region Address.

Off-grid plants have provided electricity to 750 households and 72 businesses during the 2022/2023 financial year.

From this total, 326 households are from the 300KW off-grid plants at Tsumkwe, while the Gam off-grid capacity of 292KW managed to connect 450 households and 72 businesses to electricity.

This brought to total number of homes receiving electricity to 1522.

The governor commended the Ministry of Mines and Energy for availing an additional N$51 million to Central North Regional Distributor (CENORED) which will be used for projects that will provide electricity to rural settlements in the region.

“Electricity has become a major need in our communities. The Ministry of Mines and Energy’s support in the electrification of the region is tremendous and commendable and projects funded to CENORED,” Uerikua said.

The projects include the Mangetti Overhead Line, the Outjo Second Feeder Bay, the Distribution Station at Otavi and the Overhead Line for Otumborombonga.