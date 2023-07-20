Select Page

Agriculture and fisheries strengthened through data-driven planning

Posted by | Jul 24, 2023 |

Agriculture and fisheries strengthened through data-driven planning

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) last week teamed up to strengthen the local agriculture and fisheries sectors through data-driven initiatives, to address existing data gaps.

The collaboration will see the two organisations team up on two critical projects — the development of the Strategic Plan for Agricultural and Rural Statistics (SPARS), and the creation of the Census for Agriculture project document.

The SPARS project, which has a focus on evidence-based decision-making and policy formulation, targets the agricultural sector with the necessary information to tackle pressing challenges such as food insecurity, climate change, and sustainable development, while the Census for Agriculture project will conduct a comprehensive assessment of Namibia’s agricultural landscape through extensive data collection, providing valuable insights into agricultural practices, land usage, livestock, crop production, and related socioeconomic factors.

In a statement, NSA Statistician General, Alex Shimuafeni underscored the significance of statistical data in shaping Namibia’s future while emphasizing the need for reliable, comprehensive, and up-to-date data to develop rural areas and the agriculture sector effectively.

By adopting a data-driven approach, SPARS seeks to foster sustainable agriculture, address agricultural challenges, and promote rural development and inclusivity, he said.

Assistant FAO Representative Ferdinard Mwapopi emphasized the pivotal role of agricultural censuses in shaping agricultural development, policy formulation, and overall food security in Namibia.

The upcoming Population and Housing Census is set to identify Namibian households involved in agriculture, paving the way for an expanded Agriculture Census.

 

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

Cattle production, exports significantly drops in Q1

Cattle production, exports significantly drops in Q1

21 May 2019

The time is ripe to modernise agriculture through industrial development – expert

The time is ripe to modernise agriculture through industrial development – expert

16 July 2020

Agribank opens new office in Omaheke – Gobabis, a strategic growth centre for the bank

Agribank opens new office in Omaheke – Gobabis, a strategic growth centre for the bank

18 June 2018

Potential buyers for upcoming Schumacher Bonsmara Auction can apply for financing before event – sponsors

Potential buyers for upcoming Schumacher Bonsmara Auction can apply for financing before event – sponsors

7 September 2021

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<