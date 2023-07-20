Select Page

City of Windhoek engages stakeholders to enrich the professional development of students

Posted by | Jul 24, 2023 |

City of Windhoek engages stakeholders to enrich the professional development of students

The City of Windhoek (CoW) received a visit from the Namibia Institute of Technology (NIT), as part of their vocational training student exposure programme for the School of Applied Engineering, Innovation, and Technology this week.

The students, who are studying civil engineering, electrical engineering, and mechanical engineering were received by Section Engineer: Mechanical/Electrical, Koos Theron, Technician: Boreholes, Steven Howaeb, Mechanical Foreman, Horace Hoffman, Water Demand Management, Dieter Tolke, Water Demand Management, Julia Heimo, Water Inspectors, Gabriel Mathews, and Christine Haimbodi.

NIT tutor, Ignatius Ileka conveyed their heartfelt gratitude for the support they got from the municipal authority.

“Our visit to the new western pump station was an enlightening and enriching experience for all of us. Your team’s dedication to providing us with a comprehensive understanding of your operations, as well as the opportunity to witness cutting-edge technology in action, was truly commendable,” he said.

Ileka emphasized that the warm welcome and professional guidance they received throughout their visit exceeded their expectations.

Meanwhile, the municipal authority said the visit is another example of how they engage their stakeholders to enrich the professional development of students and share their story of becoming a caring and sustainable city by 2027.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Dololo, GIZ Namibia launch incubation and investment programme for technical training sector

Dololo, GIZ Namibia launch incubation and investment programme for technical training sector

30 June 2021

Mobile Laboratory brings science to learners in marginalised communities

Mobile Laboratory brings science to learners in marginalised communities

29 May 2017

Two UNAM law students continue studies with Legal Shield funding

Two UNAM law students continue studies with Legal Shield funding

7 March 2018

First batch of pharmacists graduate

First batch of pharmacists graduate

30 April 2015

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<