City of Windhoek engages stakeholders to enrich the professional development of students

The City of Windhoek (CoW) received a visit from the Namibia Institute of Technology (NIT), as part of their vocational training student exposure programme for the School of Applied Engineering, Innovation, and Technology this week.

The students, who are studying civil engineering, electrical engineering, and mechanical engineering were received by Section Engineer: Mechanical/Electrical, Koos Theron, Technician: Boreholes, Steven Howaeb, Mechanical Foreman, Horace Hoffman, Water Demand Management, Dieter Tolke, Water Demand Management, Julia Heimo, Water Inspectors, Gabriel Mathews, and Christine Haimbodi.

NIT tutor, Ignatius Ileka conveyed their heartfelt gratitude for the support they got from the municipal authority.

“Our visit to the new western pump station was an enlightening and enriching experience for all of us. Your team’s dedication to providing us with a comprehensive understanding of your operations, as well as the opportunity to witness cutting-edge technology in action, was truly commendable,” he said.

Ileka emphasized that the warm welcome and professional guidance they received throughout their visit exceeded their expectations.

Meanwhile, the municipal authority said the visit is another example of how they engage their stakeholders to enrich the professional development of students and share their story of becoming a caring and sustainable city by 2027.