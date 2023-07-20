Changemakers ensure vulnerable children in the communities stay warm

Step out of Poverty through Education, Encouragement, and Support (S.P.E.S.) Charity, one of Capricorn Foundations’ partners, Capricorn Group employees, in their role as Changemakers, donated blankets and children’s clothes (0-6 years) as part of their winter drive to hand over to kindergartens supported by S.P.E.S Charity.

The handover took place Wednesday at two kindergartens in the Havana and Hakahanah community (the anonymity of the kindergartens is safeguarded to ensure the protection of the minor children who are educated at them).

A group of employees from the Capricorn Group and subsidiaries Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Asset Management ushered boxes of blankets and clothing to the locations.

The Group’s Changemakers often donate their time and resources to various causes to uplift vulnerable communities and live up to their name as Connectors of Positive Change. These donations of blankets and clothing will ensure that more than 120 vulnerable children and their families are supported to keep warm this winter.

Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs of Capricorn Group: Marlize Horn reiterated Capricorn’s commitment to giving back to communities in cash and kindness.

“Our employees, in their role as Changemakers once again supported our vulnerable communities by donating blankets and clothes, and we are proud of their passion for creating positive change in our communities. We are privileged to work for a Group that empowers and encourages its employees to give back to the community,” she added.

Capricorn Group has been a partner of the charity for several years. S.P.E.S Charity, a Non-Profit (section 21) Organisation, serves less fortunate children in the most vulnerable communities in Windhoek and has been involved in the community for over 14 years.

The charity supports 25 informal preschools and nearly 1700 children and 80 teachers. These children grow up in circumstances shadowed by multidimensional poverty, hopelessness, abuse, and neglect. The impact of the cold winter has placed more pressure on their minimal resources and support. The charity aims to create hope and a better future for the children and youth they support through their holistic approach.