Kavango East to host Super Cup Festival

Posted by | Jul 21, 2023 |

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in the Kavango East Region announced that the much anticipated annual Kavango Super Cup Festival will kick off this weekend in Rundu.

The Festival will kick off on 22 July with the 10km, 5km, 2km, and 1km runs, on 27 to 30 July will be women’s and men’s volleyball and women’s soccer and from 2 to 7 August the audience can enjoy soccer, netball and music.

The ministry said the event which was initially launched in 2020 aims to showcase the vibrant heritage, diverse traditions, and talent in the Kavango East region, and various cultural performances and sporting activities will feature at the festival.

Spokesperson of the Festival, Roswitha Ghunonga said the festival has attracted over 100 sporting teams including international teams from neighbouring countries such as Angola, Zimbabwe, and Zambia who will be competing in various sports codes.

She said the event aims to boost the town’s economy as entrepreneurs will be allowed to set up stalls and showcase their products.

 

