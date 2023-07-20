Select Page

NamRA says total tax refunds under scrutiny now at N$833 million

Posted by | Jul 21, 2023 |

The Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) this week said that significant progress has been recorded in the investigation of the fraudulent income tax refund scam that began in March 2022.

“As of 18 July 2023, our investigations have implicated a total of 1,168 taxpayers, employed at 84 institutions, encompassing private companies, government offices, ministries and agencies as well as public institutions,” said Steven Ndorokaze, NamRA spokesperson in an update statement.

According to Ndorokaze the total refund amount under scrutiny has surged from the initial amount of N$15 million (March 2022) to N$833 million, a substantial increase from the N$136 million reported in January this year. NamRA’s relentless efforts in the recovery process have yielded N$19.9 million through intensive recovery interventions.

“In line with our commitment to accountability, we have issued 322 demand letters. Under section 91 of the Income Tax Act, 302 notices to agents have been issued, amounting to N$55 million,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ndorokaze said to date, 56 criminal cases have been registered with the Namibian Police. Thus far, only 5 suspects have been arrested and charged. More suspects are expected to be arrested in the coming weeks.

“NamRA remains unwavering in its commitment to enforce revenue laws and will thoroughly investigate any related malpractices. As the investigation continues, NamRA will keep the public informed of further developments,” he concluded.

 

