Namibian patients with foot and ankle deformities treated in groundbreaking surgery

The restorative medicine practised by a local and a South African surgeon, Dr Jacques Jonck and Dr Mark Myerson, has entered a new dimension when the formidable duo started working with the Ministry of Health and Social Services, to identify government patients with clubfoot affliction for remedial surgery.

These operations are conducted under the Steps2Walk banner, a non-profit group that has contributed to dramatic changes in the lives of people who normally would not have access to this type of specialist treatment, especially for patients with foot and ankle deformaties.

For the first time, the operatic procedures are televised on site, using the opportunity to train and familiarise more specialists with the surgical techniques practised by Dr Myerson and his team.

The actual surgeries were live streamed at Lady Pohamba Private Hospital, serving as a Continues Professional Development (CPD) platform for other surgeons. The surgeries in theatre were live streamed to the Training Room, where ten Namibian and three South African doctors were given the opportunity to witness and learn from the surgeries in real-time.

In the process, the Myerson surgical team transferred critical knowledge to local healthcare professionals.

Founded in 2000, Dr Myerson and his team at Steps2Walk have been treating disabling deformities that limit their patients from leading productive lives. The majority of their patients have suffered from these ailments since childhood and it has continued into adulthood, limiting their productivity, participation in household and community activities, and leading to profound psychological impairment.

Many of these deformities are very complex and even with modern facilities, Steps2Walk’s humanitarian programmes are faced with difficult decisions and little equipment with which to work. To give patients the best possible outcome, they have spent a significant amount of time planning in advance and implementing treatment in the most sustainable way.

The Steps2Walk initiative in Namibia is made possible through the financial support of companies such as Nedbank and FNB, who sponsored N$200,000 each for this amazing initiative. Killian Orthopaedics, Geka Pharma, NamHealth, and Sun Medical also contributed by donating critical medical equipment and disposables. Gondwana assisted the team by providing accommodation at a discounted rate for all the international delegates for the week. Namrad sponsored all medical imaging needed for the procedures. Lady Pohamba Private Hospital opened their doors and training rooms for the week-long event by welcoming the patients and families alike. The Ministry of Health and Social Services has granted access to the patients and welcomed the Dr Myerson and his team with open arms.