Pedestrian safety at schools key for road safety awareness

Posted by | Jul 20, 2023 |

With Namibian schools back in operational mode, the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund reminded teachers, learners and parents about the importance of basic road safety.

The Fund said it continues to promote road safety at schools through traffic patrols and school activations at various schools around the country.

Safety awareness covers issues such as driving slowly at or near schools, deploying safety marshals at high-risk schools, and conducting regular interventions focussing on pedestrian safety.

Pedestrian safety remains a priority for the MVA Fund especially after pedestrian-related crashes, injuries and fatalities recorded the highest numbers from January to mid-July.

“The MVA Fund together with other stakeholders continues to take a holistic approach to road safety encompassing engineering, education, enforcement and engagement. It is therefore our philosophy that all four facets should be addressed to improve pedestrian safety including children’s safety when using the road. Children’s safety is a shared responsibility between the parents or guardians, teachers and the community,” the fund stated.

 

