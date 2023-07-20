Riding the wave of change: The top 3 trends revolutionizing CSR in finance and insurance

By Mignon du Preez

OM Group Marketing, Public Affairs, and Sustainability Executive.

The financial services and insurance industry is no exception to the evolution of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability in recent years. Businesses in these sectors are now held accountable for their social and environmental impact, and they are expected to operate with a greater sense of responsibility to the communities they serve.

A number of key trends are already emerging and will shape the future of CSR in the financial services and insurance industries. In this article, I will look more closely at these trends and consider what they mean for insurance businesses.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

The rise of ESG investing is one of the most significant trends shaping the future of CSR in the financial services and insurance industries. ESG refers to a set of criteria used by investors to assess a company’s social and environmental impact. Businesses are increasingly expected to operate in a more sustainable and socially responsible manner as investors become more aware of the impact their investments have on the world.

ESG investing is on the rise, which is good news for businesses that are already operating in a sustainable manner. These companies will be better positioned to attract investment and will be viewed favourably by investors seeking to support socially responsible companies.

Impact Investing

Impact investing is another emerging trend in the financial services and insurance industries. Impact investing is defined as investments that aim to have a positive social and environmental impact as well as financial returns. Investors who want to use their money to support businesses that are making a positive difference in the world are driving this trend.

Impact investing provides an opportunity for businesses in the financial services and insurance industries to attract new investment and build a positive reputation. Businesses, on the other hand, will need to demonstrate a strong commitment to social and environmental responsibility to attract impact investment.

Corporate Philanthropy

Finally, corporate philanthropy is shaping the future of CSR in the financial services and insurance industries. Businesses are increasingly expected to give back to the communities in which they operate and to support charitable causes that reflect their values.

Corporate philanthropy provides an opportunity for businesses in the financial services and insurance industries to build strong relationships with customers and employees while also supporting important causes. However, it is critical for businesses to ensure that their philanthropic efforts are in line with their values and goals, and not just a way to boost their image.

To conclude, the rise of ESG investing, impact investing, and corporate philanthropy will define the future of CSR in the financial services and insurance industries. Businesses that can embrace these trends while remaining sustainable and socially responsible will be better positioned to succeed in the coming years.