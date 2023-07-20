Ndeuyema to provide insight into Namibia’s burgeoning energy sector at the Africa Energy Week

Acting Managing Director at NAMCOR, Shiwana Ndeunyema will provide insight into Namibia’s burgeoning energy sector at the Africa Energy Week (AEW) 2023.

Namibia as an emerging exploration frontier in Africa, is filled with abundant opportunities for discovery, propelled by the influential role of its national oil company NAMCOR.

The African Energy Chamber said that Ndeunyema will provide insight into Namibia’s upstream oil and gas activities and the investment opportunities that lie in Namibia’s onshore and offshore sedimentary basins.

“As the continent’s premier event for the oil and gas sector, AEW 2023 is set to take place from 16 to 20 October in Cape Town and will feature industry leaders and experts from across the globe,” they added.

Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC), NJ Ayuk said Ndeunyema and the NAMCOR team offer abundant investment prospects and with their influential position in Namibia’s energy sector, they eagerly anticipate hearing Ndeunyema’s insights on the industry’s future and the exciting opportunity it holds.

“NAMCOR’s dedication to sustainable development aligns seamlessly with AEW’s objectives and e are certain that his presence will enrich our discussions and foster fruitful collaborations during the event,” added Ayuk.

The AEC further explained that Ndeuyema specializes in organizational development and business transformation, with a focus on the people-strategy-systems nexus and his goal is to position the company as a national energy leader, aligning it with global energy standards.

“Under his management, NAMCOR has partnered with major Intentional Oil Companies, such as Shell, TotalEnergies, and QatarEnergy, on the discovery of light oil in wells such as Graff-1X, Venus-1X, Jonker-1X, La-Rona-1Z, and Lesedi-1X, these discoveries showcase the country’s potential to become a significant player in the industry and stimulate economic grow, job creation and the development of local expertise,” they said.

AEC highlighted that NAMCOR had adhered to Namibia’s National Upstream Petroleum Local Content Policy, which seeks to enable meaningful and substantial involvement of Namibians and local businesses throughout the entirety of the petroleum industry’s value chain.

“By doing so, the country can effectively harness its oil and gas resources while simultaneously empowering its citizens and driving economic,” they added.

They said with such a remarkable profile, Ndeunyema’s presence at AEW 2023 holds immense significance. “Attendees can expect to gain a comprehensive understanding of the industry’s latest development, technological advancement, and regulatory frameworks,” they concluded.