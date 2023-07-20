Qingyun Diao appointed new FAO Representative in Namibia

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Country Office in Namibia on Thursday announced the appointment of Ms. Qingyun Diao as the new FAO Representative in Namibia, effective from 24 June.

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, all Diplomatic and Consular Missions, and International Organizations accredited to Namibia have received her credentials.

Diao’s appointment marks a significant milestone in strengthening the longstanding relationship between FAO, Namibia, International Organizations, and Diplomatic and Consular Missions accredited to Namibia.

On Tuesday, she presented her Letter of Credence to Hon. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

A distinguished entomologist, Diao hails from China, holding a Doctor of Philosophy in Entomology, a Master of Science in Entomology, and a Bachelor of Science in Entomology from China Agricultural University in Beijing, China.

Her impressive career spans several significant roles, including serving as the First Secretary/Chief of the Agricultural Office at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Mexico City, Mexico, since 2018.

Previously, Diao’s journey began in 1998 as a Scientist at the Institute of Apicultural Research (IAR) in Beijing, China. She further progressed to hold the positions of Director of the Management Department of the IAR and Director of the Management Office of the National Special Research Projects for the Public Welfare Industries in Beijing, concurrently from 2007 to 2010.

From 2010 to 2015, she served as Chief Scientist of the National Key Technology Research and Development Programme of China, and between 2009 and 2018, she was Director of the Management Office of China Apiculture Research System in Beijing. In addition, she served as Director of International Cooperation Diao, FAO Representative in Namibia Projects of the Institute of Apicultural Research from 2014 to 2022, and as Chief Scientist of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) from 2015 to 2021.

Diao takes over the role of FAO Representative in Namibia from Ms. Farayi Zimudzi, and she is eager to contribute her expertise and leadership in planning and implementing FAO programs and extrabudgetary project activities for the country.

Diao expressed her sincere commitment to maintaining and strengthening the official and personal relationships between FAO and Namibia, International Organizations, and Diplomatic and Consular Missions accredited to Namibia. She looks forward to advancing cooperation in the pursuit of sustainable agriculture and food security in Namibia in line with the new FAO Strategic Framework 2022-31 that seeks to support the 2030 Agenda through the transformation to MORE efficient, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable agri-food systems for better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life, leaving no one behind.