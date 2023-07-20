City of Windhoek token identifier key change now in Windhoek block and CBD areas

The City of Windhoek (CoW) this week said that it will be carrying out the Token Identifier (TID) key change token exercise at Windhoek Block/CBD Suburb, from 24 July to 15 September.

This covers Windhoek West, Windhoek North, Suiderhof, Southern Industry and CBD.

In a statement, the municipal authority urged customers to recharge all unused credit tokens purchased before the meter update, as they will no longer be accepted by the meter after the update.

“Customers are encouraged to cooperate and allow access to our TID Rollover Field officers to enter their premises and enter the key change token into the meters. The officer will carry out their duty per suburb every Monday to Friday between 08:00 and 19:00, and weekend appointments will be between 08:00 and 16:30,” they added.

The authority said that if no access is granted to the premises or when the client is not available at the premises, a notice will be left at the premises with the contact details for the customer to contact the City within 48 hours and failure to contact them will lead to the blocking of the prepaid meters which will only be unlocked after the customer has contacted the City of Windhoek.

“The TID Rollover Officers will be identified by their CoW branded personal protective equipment (PPE), official identity cards, and branded vehicles with the City logo and if you have any suspicions about people visiting your premises about this project, kindly call us at 061 290 2242/3777,” they said.

Explaining the need for this process the authority said they are resetting all pre-paid electricity meters in Windhoek, because the currently pre-paid electricity metering Standard Transfer Specification-Five (STS5) token identifier will expire on 24 November 2024 for all meters.

“Therefore, a token key change is required to update the meters to STS6, to ensure that they continue working after the deadline and customers are encouraged to cooperate and allow access to our TID Rollover Field Officers to enter their premises and enter the key change token into the meters,” concluded the City.