Mountain bikers conquer hills and valleys of the tracks around Matchless Mine

Posted by | Jul 19, 2023 |

Alex Miller took the centre spot on the podium among the male riders in last weekend’s mountain bike Friedenau Gravel Challenge, organised for the first time on the gravel roads on a farm near Matchless Mine in the eastern section of the Khomas Hochland.

Left to right, Drikus Coetzee, Alex Miller, Ingram Cuff. (Photograph by Stefan Oosthuizen)

Miller was followed by mountain bike stallwarts, Ingram Cuff and Drikus Coetzee.

Among the ladies, Anri Krugel (left) took the top spot followed by Irene Steyn, and Nicola Fester. (Photograph by Stefan Oosthuizen)

Organised by Gravel & Dirt and sponsored by Hollard Insurance, the Friedenhau Gravel Challenge drew a large field. The route followed existing tracks on Danie Myburgh’s farm and after the event the athletes and their supporters were treated on sumptuous Wagyu beef without even realising what it is.

“We are thrilled with the outcome of the Friedenau Gravel Challenge,” said Johan Pretorius, event manager from Raceday Events. “The venue near the Matchless Mine provided a breathtaking setting for the race, and we witnessed some incredible performances from the participants. We thank Danie Myburgh from MGC Transport and Friedenau Farming for availing his farm and preparing delicious Wagyu burgers for everyone at the race. His support added to the fantastic atmosphere and overall experience of the event.”

The Friedenau Gravel Challenge showcased the participants’ relentless spirit and exceptional skills. Riders from various backgrounds and skill levels took on the rugged terrains and steep climbs of the new venue with unrivaled determination and passion, making it an unforgettable experience for all involved.

 

About The Author

Sport Contributor

The Economist does not have a dedicated sport reporter. This designation is used for several contributors who want their sport stories in the Economist. Experience has taught us that companies usually want their sport sponsorships published prominently, being the reason for a sports category. It now also carries general sport items but only those with direct Namibian relevance. - Ed.

