M&G Roadshow targets brokers and institutional investors

Posted by | Jul 19, 2023 |

The M&G Investments Roadshow that visited major South African cities over the past month, this week also came to Windhoek for the company’s Face to Face Roadshow that highlights some of the key economic drivers of current markets, and their impact on both institutional and retail investors.

M&G Investments is the successor company that followed in the take-over of Prudential, well-known by an earlier generation of Namibians. It has several subsidiaries in its stable in South Africa, mostly dileanated along the definitions that distinguish asset classes.

In Namibia, the company is present trough its local investment arm, M&G Investments Unit Trusts (Namibia) Ltd. The local subsidiary is located in Maerua Mall Towers on the second floor, which local chief, Ben Bertolini said is being revamped extensively to ensure visual uniformity between all M&G operations across the world.

M&G Investments is headquartered in London, UK, where the company manages some US$7 trillion on behalf of its clients through a workforce of around 7000 employees.

The posse that descended on Windhoek consisted of David Knee, the Chief Investment Officer, René Prinsloo, the Fixed Income Portfolio Manager, Aeysha Samsodien, a Senior Equity Analyst for Resources, and Pieter Hugo, the company’s Chief Client and Distribution Officer, as well as the Managing Director of M&G Investments Unit Trusts. All four are from the M&G South African team.

After a nailbiting video of a solo mountaineer scaling a rockface without any kind of safety gear, Knee presented the house view on the current market dynamics, both regional and international.

This was followed by Prinsloo’s presentation which mostly pondered the question whether SA bonds are relatively cheap or overpriced. On the resources side, Samsodien connected the dots between resource companies and the Johannesburg Securities Exchange, as well as their view of the investment potential in the sector. Finally, Hugo entertained a few considerations and strategies for investing in turbulent markets in turbulent times.

Going by the composition of the audience, M&G Investments is certainly expecting more positive momentum in the Namibian economy, a fact corroborated in the presentations where resources stood out as a pivotal element in the future performance of the local economy.

In Namibia, M&G Investments Unit Trusts offer eight local funds covering a broad risk spectrum.

M&G Investments Roadshow team comprises, from the left, René Prinsloo, Fixed Income Portfolio Manager, Aeysha Samsodien, Senior Equity Analyst for Resources, David Knee, the companies Chief Investment Officer in South Africa, and Pieter Hugo, Chief Client and Distribution Officer and also Managing Director of M&G Investments Unit Trusts.

 

