Roads claim 71 pedestrians year-to-date: Motor Vehicle Accident Statistics

Seventy-one pedestrians lost their lives in 443 crashes, while 415 sustained various degrees of injuries year-to-date (1 January to 11 July) the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund revealed on Tuesday.

Despite the high figures, the statistics show that pedestrian-related crashes have declined by 22%, injuries by 20%, and fatalities by 21% compared to the same period in 2022, MVA Manager Corporate Communication and Stakeholder Relations, Hilaria Graig said.

“The Khomas Region experienced a decline of 17% in pedestrian-related crashes from 47% in 2022 to 44 percent recorded in 2023. Pedestrian-related crashes in the Erongo region experienced an increase of 16% from 9% in 2022 to 11% in 2023,” she noted.

According to Graig, the MVA Fund together with other stakeholders continues to take a holistic approach to road safety encompassing engineering, education, enforcement, and engagement.

“It is therefore our philosophy that all four facets should be addressed to improve pedestrian safety including children’s safety when using the road,” she said, adding that safety remains a priority for the MVA Fund.

The Fund meanwhile will continue to implement road safety interventions to make roads safer for everyone as mandated by its governing Act.