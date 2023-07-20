Community photograph exhibition to be showcased at the 2023 Diamond Festival in Oranjemund

Beronnies’ in Oranjemund will be hosting the ‘My Oranjemund- a community photography exhibition’, at the 2023 Diamond Festival from 2 to 6 August. The exhibition will open with a public event on 1 August and will remain open to the public for the duration of the festival.

The StArt Art Gallery in a statement said they invited former and current residents of Oranjemund to submit photographs of places in and around the town that they treasure, with the questions, which areas of Oranjemund, or which surrounding areas bring you joy every time you go there, or which place brings you peace and means most to you? “The response was both diverse and joyful, with amateurs, hobbyists, and professionals, using everything from cellphone cameras to high-end equipment to capture and share their favourite parts of the town,” they added.

They said 70 photographs will be on display, which makes it clear that the residents of Oranjemund find value in a wide diversity of places, they included areal photographs of the suburbs, the golf course, and the river mouth, which provided a charming overview of the town, and more photographs of the beach, the river banks and the dunes competing for prominence.

“Many people chose to submit photographs of interior scenes like a cosy living room, a radio presenter’s place of work, an event at the community centre, and a visit to the Jasper House museum. Alongside the much loved and iconic Oranjemund Oryx we are also presented with photos of owls, pigeons, pets, and sea-birds,” they said.

They highlighted that another prominent feature of the photographs displayed is the recurrence of various pieces of public art that were produced as part of the ‘Art Can Transform Project’, initiated by OMDis Town Transformation Agency. “This year’s Diamond Festival, under the theme ‘Creating a sustainable future through economic diversification’ is a wonderful opportunity for tourists and locals alike to come together and celebrate all that Oranjemund has to offer,” they concluded.