Land development prioritized as Walvis Bay municipality tables N$609 million budget

By Adolf Kaure.

The Walvis Bay Municipal Council has allocated N$121 million for land development projects for the 2023/2024 financial year.

This comes as part of the N$609 million budget announced by the chairman of the management committee, Richard Hoaeb recently for the 2023/2024 financial year. Some of the capital projects will be executed over periods of more than one year.

“I can assure you that Council will always continue to engage in land delivery projects which serves as one of the main spurs for investment, prosperity, and job creation,” Hoaeb said.

From the total N$121 million land development budget, N$18.5 million has been budgeted for the development of Farm 37.

Further, the council has set aside N$10.5 million for the electrification of Portion 10 of Farm 37. Together Portion 10 and 11 of Farm 37 will yield 727 erven of which 677 are residential.

N$26.7 million has been budgeted for the development of Narraville’s Extension 8 and is expected to yield 81 erven of which 71 are residential.

N$11.5 million has been budgeted for the development of Meersig’s Extension 3 and is expected to yield about 94 erven of which 86 are residential.

OTHER PROJECTS

Other projects which the Walvis Bay Municipal Council has earmarked are the replacements and acquisition of vehicles, service delivery-related projects and infrastructure repair and replacements

N$57 million has been made available for the replacement and acquisition of vehicles at the Walvis bay municipality while the upgrading of Ekutu, Narraville Cemetery, Build Together Programme and the Farm 37 Fire Station will cost the municipality another N$18 million.

Infrastructure repair and replacement, which involves the tarring of streets, resealing and rebuilding of streets and intersections will cost N$16 million.

The Council has availed N$11 million for service delivery-related projects. This includes implementing, upgrading and replacing of water and sewer infrastructure.

The planning and construction of a new wastewater treatment plant will be another service delivery-related project that has been earmarked by council.

The Walvis Bay Municipal Council’s current financial year ends 30 June 2024.