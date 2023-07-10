Exclusive wine tasting event held at Etosha’s Halali Resort

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) and Anna’s Kloovenberg, a local renowned wine trading company hosted a wine-tasting event at Halali Resort at the Etosha National Park on 14 and 15 July.

This landmark collaboration marks a significant milestone for NWR, as it directly brought an unparalleled customer experience to clients within the national park, the state-owned entity said in a statement.

The exclusive wine-tasting event showcased a selection of Africa’s finest wines and champagnes to delight the taste buds of both local and international tourists.

The event aimed to provide a unique and immersive experience that seamlessly blended the natural beauty of the Etosha National Park with the elegance and sophistication of Anna’s Kloovenberg’s exceptional select wine offerings.

Guests were treated to a variety of premium wines carefully curated by Anna’s Kloovenberg,

allowing them to savor the exquisite flavours and aromas while enjoying the stunning surroundings of the Halali Resort.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Anna’s Kloovenberg for this unique wine-tasting event

at Halali,” said NWR spokesperson, Nelson Ashipala.

“This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to provide memorable experiences for our guests while supporting local businesses. We are confident that this event will pave the way for future endeavors and contribute to the growth and success of both NWR and Anna’s

Kloovenberg select wines.”

Anna’s Kloovenberg, known for its premium wine selection and expanding presence in local

retail shops expressed their enthusiasm for this collaboration and their commitment to showcasing the finest wines from the African continent in the NWR resorts throughout the country.

“We are honored to partner with NWR for this remarkable wine-tasting event at Halali,” said Annaloice Penduka, Director of Anna’s Kloovenberg.

“Our aim has always been to bring exceptional wines to the people of Namibia and beyond. Collaborating with NWR allows us to reach a wider audience and share the beauty of African wines in a truly remarkable setting. We look forward to future collaborations and building on the success of this event,” she concluded.