GIPF appoints acting Chief Executive

The Board of Trustees of the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) this week announced the appointment of Onno Amutenya as Acting Chief Executive and Principal Officer of the Fund for six months effective 5 August or until a substantive CEO/PO has been appointed whichever happens first.

This decision was made given the end of the contract of the interim CEO, David Nuyoma whose short-term contract is due to expire on 4 August to allow for a handover and most importantly with due regard to the process of appointing a substantive Chief Executive /Principal Officer which is underway.

Amutenya is the General Manager of Information Systems at the GIPF. He holds a Master of Science Degree in Financial Economics, a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and a Postgraduate Certificate in Leadership Development. With over 27 years of work experience, Mr. Amutenya has a wealth of experience and a good understanding of the Fund’s mandate, operations, and current strategic focus.

According to GIPF, as a member of the Executive Team, he has demonstrated good leadership skills and team cohesion.

Furthermore, he has played and continues to play a critical role in shaping the Fund’s Information Systems strategies that have underpinned the Fund’s success in offering efficient and accessible services to members.

“The Board of Trustees thus expresses its confidence in Amutenya to steer the Fund during this transitional period. The Board of Trustees thanks Nuyoma for the selfless service he rendered to the Trust Fund during the past 10 years which is characterized by among many achievements -the remarkable growth in the Fund’s asset value, exemplary improvement in service delivery to our members in real-time, digital enablement and opening of new offices countrywide,” Chairperson: Board of Trustees, Nilian Mulemi said in a statement.