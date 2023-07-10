Select Page

Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust donates computers to Ohangwena and Karas Regions

The Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust donated ten computers, along with Microsoft software packages worth more than N$210,000 to schools in the Ohangwena and Karas Regions recently.

Fish Consumption Trust Chief Executive, Victor Pea said access to computers in schools and ICT transcends geographical barriers, bringing the world to communities and nurturing a generation of digitally proficient citizens.

The fish consumption trust is a government agency established in March 2001 to familiarise Namibians with fish and nutrients found in fish as well as to improve the accessibility and affordability of fish.

“We aim to familiarize Namibians with fish and nutrition, to improve the affordability of fish, which is all achieved through promotion, processing, and distribution of fish,” reiterated Pea.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

