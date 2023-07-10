Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust donates computers to Ohangwena and Karas Regions

The Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust donated ten computers, along with Microsoft software packages worth more than N$210,000 to schools in the Ohangwena and Karas Regions recently.

Fish Consumption Trust Chief Executive, Victor Pea said access to computers in schools and ICT transcends geographical barriers, bringing the world to communities and nurturing a generation of digitally proficient citizens.

The fish consumption trust is a government agency established in March 2001 to familiarise Namibians with fish and nutrients found in fish as well as to improve the accessibility and affordability of fish.

“We aim to familiarize Namibians with fish and nutrition, to improve the affordability of fish, which is all achieved through promotion, processing, and distribution of fish,” reiterated Pea.