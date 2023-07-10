Select Page

Influencer Pombili appointed the new face of Mercedes-Benz

M+Z Mercedes-Benz Namibia last week announced the appointment of prominent brand influencer and seasoned Media Personality, Pombili Shilongo as their newest brand ambassador

Mercedes-Benz said Shilongo is the new face of Mercedes-Benz and received a brand new Mercedes-Benz C-Class as part of the partnership.

“With Shilongo’s influence and Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to innovation, this partnership aims to leave a lasting impact on the automotive industry in the country,” they added.

In her career, Shilongo has launched a mentorship programme, where she was hosting master classes for influencing.

She has also worked with the United Nations Population Fund in Namibia and the Namibia Planned Parenthood Association in a campaign to help fight the spread of abuse against women and children, by ensuring assistance to women, girls, and persons with disabilities, who have dealt with gender-based violence.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

