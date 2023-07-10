Influencer Pombili appointed the new face of Mercedes-Benz

M+Z Mercedes-Benz Namibia last week announced the appointment of prominent brand influencer and seasoned Media Personality, Pombili Shilongo as their newest brand ambassador

Mercedes-Benz said Shilongo is the new face of Mercedes-Benz and received a brand new Mercedes-Benz C-Class as part of the partnership.

“With Shilongo’s influence and Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to innovation, this partnership aims to leave a lasting impact on the automotive industry in the country,” they added.

In her career, Shilongo has launched a mentorship programme, where she was hosting master classes for influencing.

She has also worked with the United Nations Population Fund in Namibia and the Namibia Planned Parenthood Association in a campaign to help fight the spread of abuse against women and children, by ensuring assistance to women, girls, and persons with disabilities, who have dealt with gender-based violence.