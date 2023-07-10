Seawork Seafood Festival set for month-end – 2000 vistors expected to attend

The Bank Windhoek Seawork Seafood Festival will take place from Thursday, 27 to Saturday, 29 July 2023, at the Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek.

Organised by Connect People to People (CPTP), the Seawork Seafood Festival started by attracting 1 500 visitors and raised N$43,000 for charity in 2022.

This year the Bank Windhoek Seawork Seafood Festival aims to attract 2000 visitors, with N$ 150 000 expected to be raised for charity at the Havana Nights Charity Fund Raiser Auction and Dinner.

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack said that as a Connector of Positive Change, the Bank did not hesitate to assist in hosting this event since it is also charity-based, where all funds raised through the charity night on Thursday, 27 July, will go towards the Seawork Cares Trust.

She encouraged CPTP to give Bank Windhoek Seawork Seafood Festival attendees a unique festival, bringing together world-class seafood cuisines, games, a children’s play park, live local music, and family entertainment.

“This event will be full of activities for all ages, something for everyone. We encourage our customers and staff members to join in the fun as well,” she said.

Pack concluded by reminding visitors to the festival to take advantage of an incredible celebration of music, the ultimate culinary adventure, seafood, and good vibes.

The Bank Windhoek Seawork Seafood Festival tickets are available at Web Tickets Namibia. Corporates and members of the public are also encouraged to support the Charity Night.