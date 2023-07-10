Ndasilohenda Katangolo-Nakashwa crowned overall Food Waste Challenge winner

Ndasilohenda Katangolo-Nakashwa of Ndinandali farm in Opuwo was recently crowned as the 2023 Capricorn Foundation Food Waste Challenge overall winner and recipient of the N$100,000 cash prize from the Capricorn Foundation, a brand package valued at N$50 000 from Synergi and six months mentorship and coaching provided by Business Box Windhoek.

This announcement follows the pitches made by the top five finalists on 22 June to a panel of judges in the “Eagles Den” at Capricorn Group’s head office.

According to the 2022 Global Hunger Index, Namibia suffers from a severe hunger level, ranking 78th out of 116 countries. Trading Economics global macro models and analysts indicated Namibia’s unemployment rate is around 22%. To combat these issues, the Capricorn Foundation Food Waste Challenge was launched in April 2023 and called for innovative and sustainable solutions to create or expand self-sufficient Social Enterprises (businesses) to address the issue of food waste in Namibia and create employment for Namibians.

“The Capricorn Foundation remains committed to being a Connector of Positive Change and, apart from the winning solution and the many other innovative ideas that were submitted, the Capricorn Foundation Food Waste Challenge provided a platform to create awareness of the issue of food waste and support social entrepreneurs in their potential to solve community-based problems and create jobs. We congratulate Ndasilohenda Katangolo-Nakashwa and hope that her prize money and the brand package will aid her in extending her business, thereby creating jobs whilst also addressing the issue of food waste,” said Marlize Horn, Capricorn Foundation Executive Officer.

The 2023 Food Waste Challenge was hugely successful, with 152 submissions on an open innovation platform. The challenge concluded on 22 May 2023, with most of the submissions from Namibia and Botswana. The top five proposals were evaluated on pre-defined criteria by a panel of experts representing various sectors of the economy who appraised five finalists in the final round on 22 June 2023 in the “Eagles Den” at Capricorn Group’s Head Office. The finalists had to pitch their ideas and answer questions during the live event streamed by Synergi Marketing PTY Ltd.

Ndasilohenda Katangolo-Nakashwa, a 37-year-old communal farmer from Opuwo Rural Constituency in the Kunene Region, was thrilled when her team won the prize for their innovative approach to preserving nutrients in fresh produce. Receiving the prize, Katangolo-Nakashwa said, “Ndinandali Farm’s focus is not only about making a profit but also to promote food security and ensure that the most vulnerable communities are reached. The Capricorn Foundation Food Waste Challenge has been an amazing experience and I look forward to collaborating with the other finalists.”

Ndinandali Farm, an agricultural venture dedicated to preserving nutritional value and extending the shelf life of fresh produce, has revolutionised marketing and distribution methods. Their dried vegetables, including spinach, tomato, and cabbage, have become popular food staples in rural villages and towns.

Rikus Grobler, Capricorn Group’s Manager of Innovation and project coordinator of the Challenge, expressed appreciation for the 152 submissions and encouraged their execution. He praised the ideas focusing on sustainability, longer shelf life, nutritional preservation, and alternative protein sources for their potential to benefit Namibians. Grobler thanked participants and partners (Skild, Business Box, Namibia Media Holdings, Synergi, and Gondwana Care Trust) and emphasised their contributions to the initiative’s success.