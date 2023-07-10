Local Hip-Hop head, KP Illest to drop new album dubbed ‘The Crown & The Curse’

Local hip-hop artist and entertainment influencer, KP Illest is set to release his ninth studio project, ‘The Crown & The Curse,’ in October, and the album will be available on all streaming platforms.

KP Illest is known for his hard-hitting lyrics, infectious energy, and commitment to supporting upcoming Namibian artists. He is a true ambassador for local hip-hop and is often referred to as the “Big Brother of the music industry” because of his willingness to mentor and help younger artists.

‘The Crown & The Curse’ is a 13-track album that explores the many highs and lows of being one of the biggest hip-hop artists in Namibia. The album will feature collaborations with local artists King Tee Dee and Skrypt and international producers Sam-E-Lee Jones, Alexay Beats, and Zooci Coke Dope.

The album’s title reflects the duality of KP Illest’s life as a successful hip-hop artist. On the one hand, he is living the dream, with fame, fortune, and the respect of his peers. On the other hand, he is also dealing with the pressures of success, the demands of touring, and the challenges of maintaining a healthy balance between his personal and professional life.

‘The Crown & The Curse’ is a raw and honest look at the life of one of Namibia’s most successful hip-hop artists. It is an album that will speak to fans of hip-hop all over the world, and it is an album that will challenge listeners to think about the true cost of living the dream.