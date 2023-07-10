Select Page

Katutura Old Age Home gets winter essentials

The Katutura Old Age Home recently received winter essentials from a winter drive hosted by the Shincheonji Volunteer Association.

The event aimed to provide warmth and support to the elderly during the winter season and the volunteers team donated 24 winter packs consisting of essential items such as socks, scarves, gloves, and winter hats.

The Association said the elders expressed their gratitude for the young volunteers and their willingness to serve them.

The supervisor at the Home, Ms. Wetu expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the Shincheonji Volunteers’ assistance and emphasized the importance of winter attire, such as gloves, beanies, and socks for the elderly during this period.

“Do not view this event as a one-time occurrence but rather as the beginning of a lasting relationship,” she urged.

Ward Councillor, Vezemba Rodman Katjaimo commented on the initiative and urged its continuation and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalize the partnership. He further requested a meeting in the upcoming week to discuss their implementation of a feeding scheme, especially a gardening project.

Katjaimo quoted Martin Luther King saying that the collective effort required to achieve a common goal and applauded the Volunteers for their perseverance and encouraged them not to grow weary in their noble work.

He assured the volunteers that their efforts would be rewarded, as he believes in the divine recognition of their selfless actions. He expressed his enthusiasm for working closely with the volunteers, recognizing their positive impact on the community.

The Association remains committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of the elderly and the wider community and aims to inspire others and foster a culture of compassion, volunteerism, and community engagement.

 

