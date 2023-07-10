MSM enterprises targeted for uptake of powerful digital skills

The strategic advantage that MSM enterprises can leverage from digital applications, is the raison d’etre for the digital bootcamps established by the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board in partnership with the Namibian College of Open Learning and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

The Regional Digital Bootcamps are designed to arm micro, small and medium (MSM) enterprises with the critical digital skills and tools they need to compete and thrive in the formal economy.

The bootcamps will introduce and improve computer skills among MSM enterprise owners and promote digitisation as a key enabler for business growth.

“An integral aspect of any business’ success lies in its ability to leverage digitisation to streamline processes, improve customer experiences, reduce costs and increase overall efficiency,” the Investment Board stated adding that cloud-based accounting and payroll systems are good examples of how digital power can transform business operations.

The Bootcamps are funded by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and will be conducted through hands-on training sessions at NAMCOL’s computer centres in Ongwediva from 24 to 28 July, in Rundu from 21 to 25 August and in Otjiwarongo from 25 to 29 September 2023.

“Our vision is to ensure that every MSM enterprise has the opportunity to capitalise on the transformative power of digital technology. This initiative underscores the three organisations’ shared commitment to foster a climate of technological innovation and entrepreneurship in Namibia. MSM enterprises form the backbone of the economy, and equipping them with essential digital capabilities is a vital step to sustainable economic development,” said Dino Ballotti, Executive Director of MSM enterprise Development, Innovation and Acceleration at the Investment Board.

From the right, the Investment Board’s Executive Director of MSM enterprise Development, Innovation and Acceleration, Dino Ballotti, the board’s Executive Director of Talent, Innovation and Productive, Julia Muetudhana, the Chief Executive of NAMCOL, Dr Heroldt Murangi, Resident Representative at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation Namibia-Angola office, Natalie Russmann and other representatives from the partner organisations at the official launch of the MSM enterprise digital bootcamps on Thursday 13 July in Windhoek.