Miss Teen Namibia Oriana Ribeiro has a heart for mindset change among young girls

By Adolf Kaure.

Oriana Ribeiro from Windhoek, who was crowned Miss Teen Namibia 2023 during the coronation ceremony at Swakopmund’s the MTC Dome on Friday, has pledged to advocate for mindset change among other young girls.

The eighteen-year-old who takes over the reigns from Miss Teen Namibia 2022, Zoë Karsten, said “I learnt that it is not your circumstances that dictate the quality of your life but rather how you think about it. That completely changed my life for the better.”

“I want to share what I have learnt with the rest of the youth in the hope that it would also positively impact their lives so that they can start living the best versions of their lives and living their best lives,” she said.

Ribeiro has released a short book titled: Overcoming your mind – a guide to changing your mindset. She plans to release two more short books – one about emotional intelligence and the other about intentionlity.

“In addition, I will release a guided journal and prompts which will help readers reach deeper levels of self-awareness,” said the beauty queen.

Ribeiro also took home the Miss Photogenic special award, an award chosen by the pagaent’s official photographers during the months of preparation leading up to the finale.

Innocentia Mukubi emerged as the first runner-up, while the second runner-up is Timica Goeieman.

Diina Shituula was voted by the public to win the Public Choice special award and Innocentia Mukubi won the Miss Congeniality (also known as Miss Personality) special award.

PRIZE MONEY FOR MISS NAMIBIA AND MISS TEEN NAMIBIA 2023

National broadcaster, Namibia Braodcasting Corporation (NBC) have taken over the full ownership rights of the Miss Namibia and Miss Teen Namibia pageants.

According to NBC’s corporate communicaiton officer, Beaulah Boois-Beukes, the Miss Namibia and Miss Teen Namibia 2023 cost N$2.5 Million in total sposnorship.

“Miss Namibia 2023 will recceive N$100,000 in prize money and a monthly N$2,500 along with a car,” she said.

Miss Teen Namibia 2023, Oriana Ribeira will receive N$50,000 in prize money.

She takes over from Miss Teen Namibia 2022, Zoë Karsten, who finished in the Top 15 of the Miss Teen International pageant recently held in Cambodia.

NBC Direcrtor General Stanley Similo has vowed to extend the competition to all fourteen regions of the country and not explusively to the capital city.

Oriana Ribeiro was recently crowned Miss Teen Namibia. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)