Choppies opens 15th branch in Donkerhoek Katutura

Retail chain store, Choppies officially opened its newest store value store in Donkerhoek, Katutura on Thursday.

This marks the company’s 15th store in the country, solidifying its commitment to providing convenient and affordable shopping options to customers.

The company in a statement said the Donkerhoek branch is strategically located to serve the needs of the local c community, offering a wide range of quality products at competitive prices.

“Customers can expect a wide range of groceries, household essentials, fresh produce, and much more. We take pride in our exceptional customer service and Choppies Value store Donkerhoek will be no exception,” they added.

Renowned Namibian Businesswoman and former owner of the Elago stores, which is the current Donkerhoek store, Sara Elago at the opening said she is very proud of the Elago stores legacy and happy that Choppies is taking over the venue and urged the community to support the store, as they did when she owned it with her husband.

Country Manager at Choppies, Deon Bauermeister said the addition of this store reaffirms their commitment to serving the community with quality products at affordable prices.

“We look forward to welcoming our customers to Choppies Value store in Donkerhoek and providing them with an exceptional shopping experience with a dedicated team of skilled and friendly employees, the store is committed to ensuring an enjoyable shopping experience for all patrons,” he added.

Choppies prides itself in employing unemployed citizens and thus far they have 688 staff countrywide.