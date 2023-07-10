Select Page

Choppies opens 15th branch in Donkerhoek Katutura

Posted by | Jul 13, 2023 |

Choppies opens 15th branch in Donkerhoek Katutura

Retail chain store, Choppies officially opened its newest store value store in Donkerhoek, Katutura on Thursday.

This marks the company’s 15th store in the country, solidifying its commitment to providing convenient and affordable shopping options to customers.

The company in a statement said the Donkerhoek branch is strategically located to serve the needs of the local c community, offering a wide range of quality products at competitive prices.

“Customers can expect a wide range of groceries, household essentials, fresh produce, and much more. We take pride in our exceptional customer service and Choppies Value store Donkerhoek will be no exception,” they added.

Renowned Namibian Businesswoman and former owner of the Elago stores, which is the current Donkerhoek store, Sara Elago at the opening said she is very proud of the Elago stores legacy and happy that Choppies is taking over the venue and urged the community to support the store, as they did when she owned it with her husband.

Country Manager at Choppies, Deon Bauermeister said the addition of this store reaffirms their commitment to serving the community with quality products at affordable prices.

“We look forward to welcoming our customers to Choppies Value store in Donkerhoek and providing them with an exceptional shopping experience with a dedicated team of skilled and friendly employees, the store is committed to ensuring an enjoyable shopping experience for all patrons,” he added.

Choppies prides itself in employing unemployed citizens and thus far they have 688 staff countrywide.

Front row (l-r) Country Manager at Choppies, Deon Bauermeister, Katutura East Councillor, Richard Goaseb, and Renowned Namibian Businesswoman Sara Elago, flanked by stakeholders of Choppies Retail chain store, at the official opening of the store in Donkerhoek, Katutura. (Photograph by Mandisa Rasmeni).

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

MeatMa promotes products in the Erongo Region

MeatMa promotes products in the Erongo Region

11 June 2018

Blue Bank joins credit guarantee scheme – offers 60% collateral reduction for qualifying SMEs

Blue Bank joins credit guarantee scheme – offers 60% collateral reduction for qualifying SMEs

5 May 2021

Local business mission to attend 53rd General Assembly of the World Trade Centre Association in Ghana

Local business mission to attend 53rd General Assembly of the World Trade Centre Association in Ghana

11 April 2023

Price of staple foods to increase in September

Price of staple foods to increase in September

25 August 2021