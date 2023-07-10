FlyNamibia drops Eros-Walvis Bay route

Local private airline, FlyNamibia will discontinue its domestic flights between Eros and Walvis Bay, effective from 1 August 2023, citing the subpar performance of the route.

“This decision comes after careful evaluation of the route’s performance and regretfully necessitates the cancellation of these flights. Despite our best efforts to improve the performance of the Eros-Walvis Bay route, it has become evident that the results did not meet our expectations. After thorough assessment and considering various factors, including passenger demand and operational viability, FlyNamibia has made the difficult decision to discontinue these flights,” the airline stated in a statement.

The announcement made this week, comes barely a fortnight after the airline introduced the Eros- Lüderitz new route.

“We understand that this news may disappoint our valued passengers who have already made bookings. To ensure a smooth transition and minimise inconvenience, our dedicated Customer Service team will be reaching out to all affected passengers individually. We will provide suitable alternatives or arrange full refunds based on their preferences,” they added.

FlyNamibia firmly believes that this step is necessary for the long-term sustainability and success of the airline, the statement said.

“Despite this necessary adjustment, we remain committed to providing exceptional service on our remaining routes and upholding our commitment to excellence. We will continue to maintain open lines of communication with our passengers providing regular updates on any further developments or changes that may arise. FlyNamibia sincerely appreciates the understanding and patience of our customers and stakeholders as we navigate this transition,” they concluded.

FlyNamibia currently operates domestic routes from Eros Airport in Windhoek to Ondangwa, Rundu, Katima Mulilo, Oranjemund, and now Lüderitz, as well as a regional route between Hosea Kutako International Airport and Cape Town International.