Science Commission donates Innovation Kitchen in Omaheke

Posted by | Jul 13, 2023 |

By Freeman ya Ngulu.

The Innovation Kitchen funded by the National Commission on Research, Science and Technology (NCRST) in the O-Space in Gobabis, was launched by Hon Christine //Hoebes, the Minister in the Presidency.

The Minister, the Omaheke Governor, Hon Pijoo Nganate and Prof Peters, the Science Commission’s Chief Executive, explained the purpose of the Innovation Kitchen in interviews broadcast by Omaheke Radio operating from the O-Space.

The science commission also arranged for a robotics session with Minds-in-Action, another initiative funded by the commission.

The Minister and the Governor thanked the science commission for making the Innovation Kitchen a reality while Prof Peters promised that they will continue partnering with the O-Space.

Chief Executive of the National Commission on Research, Science and Technology, Prof Peters (middle) with the Minister in the Office of the Presidency, Hon Christine //Hoebes, and the Omaheke Governor, Hon Pijoo Nganate.

 

