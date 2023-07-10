Namibian intellectual property execs elected to international IP body

The Chief Executive of the Business and Intellectual Property Authority, Vivienne Katjiuongua has been appointed for a 12-month term to the Coordination Committee of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO). She is the first Namibian to hold this position.

Her colleague, Ainna Kaundu, the authority’s Services Executive, has become the Deputy Chairperson of the WIPO Conference for a 24-month term.

The announcements were made during the 64th Assemblies of WIPO Member States that is taking place from 6 – 14 July 2023 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The WIPO Coordination Committee is the executive coordinating body and is mandated to provide advice on matters that are common to two or more of the unions administered by WIPO, including nominating a candidate for appointment to the position of Director General.

The WIPO Conference is a strategic committee that adopts amendments to the WIPO Convention, for instance the establishment of the biennial programme of legal-technical assistance.

“Namibia is fast becoming a viable contributor to global dialogue in the areas of intellectual property, innovation and creativity. I am humbled by this appointment and I will ensure that Namibia’s position to enhance innovation, trade and investment is prominently represented.” noted Katjiuongua.

On her part, Kaundu said “As I embrace the role of Deputy Chairperson of the WIPO Conference, I am committed to fostering collaboration, promoting innovation and protecting intellectual property rights on a global scale.”

The WIPO has supported Namibia’s Intellectual Property agenda in various key strategic areas such as the implementation of the Integrated Intellectual Property Administration System (IPAS), the development of Namibia’s National IP Policy and Strategy launched in 2019 and various other initiatives such as the recent launch of the Women and IP project.

The WIPO Director General, Mr Daren Tang is expected to visit Namibia in November this year. Namibia became a WIPO member on 23 December 1990.

Chief Executive of the Business and Intellectual Property Authority, Vivienne Katjiuongua (left) with Mr Darren Tang, the Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation, and Ms Ainna Kaundu, the Executive Intellectual Property Services at BIPA.