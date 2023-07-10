Select Page

Two LPM Councillors sworn in as MPs

Two Landless People’s Movement Constituency Councillors from the //Kharas region on Tuesday were sworn in as members of parliament (MP) in the National Council.

The MPs are returning Karasburg East Councillor Hon Anseline Vincentina Beukes and newly-elected Keetmanshoop Rural Constituency Councillor Hon Willem Labuschagne.

This was revealed in a media release issued by the National Council’s Research and Information Division, noting that LPM seats on the National Council became vacant after Hon Beukes and former Keetmanshoop Rural Constituency Councillor Gerrit Witbooi were elected to the //Kharas Regional Council’s Management Committee on 9 April 2021.

The Division explained that under Section 18[4] of the Regional Councils Act, “A member of a regional council, who is elected as a member of the management committee of the regional council, under this section is not eligible for election as a member of the National Council under section 26.”

Chief Justice Peter Shivute, officiated the swearing-in ceremony of the new MPs.

LPM’s Hon Willem Labuschagne and Hon Anseline Vincentina Beukes at the swearing-in ceremony as MPs in the National Council in Windhoek.

 

