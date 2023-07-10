Select Page

Institute of Chartered Accountants accredits accounting degree

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Namibia (ICAN) recently announced that the Bachelor of Accounting (Chartered Accountancy stream), NQF Level 7, offered by the University of Namibia (UNAM), has been accredited by ICAN and the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), for a full cycle of 4 years until 2027.

ICAN said the degree is a three-year undergraduate programme housed in the UNAM School of Accounting, which was first rolled out in 2012.

“By accrediting the programme, we certify that UNAM has put in place the appropriate resources to deliver the programme at the required standard and level of quality and that the programme meets the NCHE and ICAN’s requirements in terms of standards of teaching and learning,” they added.

Accreditation of this undergraduate degree means that students who graduate from this academic degree at UNAM can move directly into an accredited postgraduate degree without having to complete an additional bridging programme, as has been the default academic requirement in the past.

“The accreditation of this undergraduate degree marks a significant milestone for the institute, the accounting profession and the Namibian nation,” concluded the Institute.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

