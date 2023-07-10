Institute of Chartered Accountants accredits accounting degree

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Namibia (ICAN) recently announced that the Bachelor of Accounting (Chartered Accountancy stream), NQF Level 7, offered by the University of Namibia (UNAM), has been accredited by ICAN and the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), for a full cycle of 4 years until 2027.

ICAN said the degree is a three-year undergraduate programme housed in the UNAM School of Accounting, which was first rolled out in 2012.

“By accrediting the programme, we certify that UNAM has put in place the appropriate resources to deliver the programme at the required standard and level of quality and that the programme meets the NCHE and ICAN’s requirements in terms of standards of teaching and learning,” they added.

Accreditation of this undergraduate degree means that students who graduate from this academic degree at UNAM can move directly into an accredited postgraduate degree without having to complete an additional bridging programme, as has been the default academic requirement in the past.

“The accreditation of this undergraduate degree marks a significant milestone for the institute, the accounting profession and the Namibian nation,” concluded the Institute.