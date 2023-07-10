Film makers invited to submit films for the OSCARS

The Namibia Film Commission (NFC) is calling upon filmmakers to submit a film for consideration for the 96th Academy Awards, 2024 Oscars.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has officially recognized the commission to submit on behalf of the Namibian Film Industry.

The NFC in a statement said the closing date for submissions is 15 October at 17:00 and the Namibia International Feature Film Awards Selection Committee will choose one film as the country’s official submission for the International Feature Film Awards or Documentary Feature Award.

“The film must have first been released in Namibia no earlier than 1 January 2023 and no later than 31 December 2023 and be first publicly exhibited for at least seven consecutive days in a cinema and the film must be in Digital Cinema Package (DCP) or 35mm or 70m film,” they said.

They further said the film must be advertised and exploited during its qualifying theatrical release in a manner considered usual and customary to theatrical feature distribution practices and films that in any version, receive a non-theatrical public exhibition or distribution before their first qualifying theatrical release will not be eligible for Academy Awards consideration.

“Non-theatrical public exhibition or distribution includes, but is not limited to Broadcast and cable television, PPV/VOD, DVD distribution, in-flight airline distribution, and internet transmission,” they added.

They emphasised that the recording of the original dialogue track as well as the completed picture must be predominantly, more than 50%, in a language or languages other than English, and accurate, legible English language subtitles are required. “The creative control of the film must largely be in the hands of Namibian citizens or residents,” they said.

The Commission appointed selection committee members based on having successfully worked in the film industry as producers, directors, composers, and writers and having experience not only in the Namibian and African Film Industries but have had their work distributed and seen globally.