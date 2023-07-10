N$3.5 billion central coast desalination plant gets green light from Cabinet

By Adolf Kaure.

Cabinet has approved the construction of a N$3.5 billion central coast desalination plant, the Erongo Governor, Hon Neville André announced during his State of the Region Address on Monday 10 July in Swakopmund.

According to the Governor, land has been secured and abstraction permits have been obtained to build the desalination plant.

“I am happy that the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform is hard at work to make this massive development a reality in the shortest possible time because it will benefit various industries and address the water challenges we are facing,” he said.

Coastal towns and in particular, several mines in the Erongo region have had a high demand for water in recent years, the lack of which often led to production interruptions.

During her visit to Swakopmund in February, the Right Honourable Prime Minister, Saara Kuukongwelwa-Amadhila promised to address the matter.

“Together with line ministers – that is the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform as well as NamWater, we will be working to look at ways to realise the security of water supply in the industry,” said Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

ORANO’S ERONGO DESALINATION PLANT:

Meanwhile the Orano plant has entered into an agreement with InnoSun Energy Holdings to provide solar power from a 5MW plant for their Erongo Desalination Plant’s (EDP).

This is in an effort to reduce the carbon footprint of EDP by making it more energy efficient.

Through this, Orano said it will provide water to the Erongo Region from a green electricity source, which is also more cost-effective in the long term.

“Throughout 2022, [EDP] remained an important contributor to the supply of potable water in the Erongo Region, providing a substantial portion of the supply of Swakopmund, the uranium mines and other industries,” said André.

The cumulative [EDP] water production since 2013 has now reached over 80 million cubic meters.