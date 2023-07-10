Swakopmund residents urged to take caution as blaze leaves 38 people homeless

By Adolf Kaure.

Thirty-eight Swakopmund residents have been left homeless after a fire burnt down 14 shacks in the coastal town’s Mondesa township on Tuesday morning.

According to the Swakopmund mayor, Her Worship Dina Namubes, extreme windy conditions known as eastwind weather may have been the contributing factor to the fire.

“Swakopmund is experiencing harsh east weather (windy) conditions and this might be ongoing for a few days. Due to the extreme windy conditions, a fire breakout was reported this (Tuesday) morning,” she said through a statement issued by the Office of the Swakopmund Town Council.

Despite not taking any life, the fire caused devastating harm to the victims property, leaving them destitute.

“The Municipal fire officials along with all other emergency services were on site to put out the fire and ensured that everyone was safe,” stated Namubes.

“A total 14 shacks suffered property loss leaving 38 people homeless.”

“In the same vein, the relevant sections are also cleaning up the areas and further assisting the affected families with the necessary support,”she said.

Residents have been cautioned to be on alert, practice fire safety and safe driving measures.

Eastwind conditions are expected to continue until the end of the week and may pose a threat to property and lives.

The Swakopmund Municipal Council invited members of the public to assist the affected families by contacting the Office of the Mayor on (064) 410 4103 or send an email to [email protected].

A blaze driven by the eastwind destroyed 14 shelters in Swakopmund’s Mondesa township. (Photograph courtesy of the Swakopmund Town Council)