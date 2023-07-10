Three masters emerge from coastal Nedbank Kapana Cook-off preliminaries

The coastal preliminary round of the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off competition which took place at Walvis Bay this past weekend saw kapana enthusiasts, Laura Egumbo, Rivaldo Pietersen, and Veueza Kasemba, secure their spot in the final of the competition, where they stand a chance to win big.

The trio worked their way to become the first three finalists from the 53 participants who took part on the day. They started with the salsa round which was followed by the Kapana meal where they had to demonstrate their Kapana skills.

Laura Egumbo, who has been taking part in the competition since 2019 said: “This time I had to be extraordinary. That trailer will come to the coast, I have faith and do not doubt that it will come to the coast”. First-time entrant, Veueza Kasemba, who drove from Swakopmund to take part in the competition says that if she wins, she will use her winnings to expand her business in Swakopmund.

Nedbank Namibia Communication and Public Relations Manager, Selma Kaulinge, said “Seeing just shy of 60 participants at this preliminary round of the competition, shows us that we are indeed on the right path when it comes to the impact this competition has in the communities. Having the participants turn up with expectations of making it to the final and hopefully winning the competition, says just how much this competition means to each person and the life-changing effect the grand prize will have on the winner.”

The third and final preliminary round of the competition will take place in Windhoek. This preliminary round will feature the professional chef’s category, where 10 professional chefs will battle it out to win a cash prize of N$10,000. This round will take place on Friday, 4 August followed by the third preliminary round on Saturday 5 August, where the last three participants will be chosen to take part in the finals at the Ongwediva Trade Fair on Saturday 26 August.

The Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition is co-sponsored by Bakpro, Omulunga Radio and AGRA, and supported by the Namibia Chefs Association.