Rundu hosts master class for 39 micro-entrepreneurs

Thirty-nine promising youth micro-entrepreneurs were provided with a platform to acquire essential financial management skills, a strategic step in bolstering Namibia’s economic future through the One Economy financial training masterclass that took place from 5 to 6 July in Rundu.

Sponsored by Nedbank Namibia the two-day Masterclass was meticulously designed to deliver maximum impact and it featured notable speakers, including Governor of Kavango East Region Honourable Bonifatius Wakudumo, Financial experts such as Etienne Raymond, Elise Uukiku, and Matheus Mukosho.

Manager: Communications and Public Relations at Nedbank Namibia, Selma Kaulinge highlighted their dedication to fostering financial prudence among the youth.

“This collaboration with VISA and other vital financial sector stakeholders underscores our commitment to empowering our young entrepreneurs with the financial literacy they needed to succeed. We firmly believe in the transformative power of financial knowledge in shaping a prosperous economy and responsible citizenry,” she added.

She said at Nedbank their approach goes beyond traditional banking. “Our partnership with the One Economy Foundation is a testament to our commitment to driving sustainable economic growth and development in Namibia. Nedbank Namibia stands as a beacon of financial literacy and responsible lending, strengthening the path to economic empowerment for our country’s entrepreneurs,” she said.

One of the participants, a young entrepreneur named Nangula said the training was a real game changer.

“It provided us with the knowledge that is both practical and necessary, stuff you do not usually learn in a classroom. It was not only about figures and spreadsheets, it was about fuelling our dreams and making them a reality. Thanks to the Masterclass. I am now way more confident about making smart money moves in my business,” she added.

Representative of the Office of the First Lady, Miina Shakela the Masterclass represented a monumental stride in arming the youth micro-entrepreneurs with the practical tools and knowledge they need for financial stability.

“The concerted effort of Nedbank Namibia, VISA, and the One Economy Foundation has successfully empowered these entrepreneurs to drive their businesses forward and positively impact their communities,” she said.

Nedbank said the participants engaged in a rich blend of lectures, simulation-based activities, and interactive workshops that fostered a deeper understanding of vital financial concepts such as budgeting, cash flow management, and financial statements.

They said the Masterclass’s program was packed with invaluable insights, designed to empower participants with the tools to make informed business decisions. “Each segment of Masterclass was carefully curated to provide our youth micro-entrepreneurs with comprehensive financial knowledge that can be applied practically to their businesses, setting them on the path to success,” they said.

The Banks said their involvement in the Masterclass marks yet another milestone in their ongoing mission to empower individuals and communities, fostering a landscape of financial stability, economic growth, and shared prosperity across the country. “As we continue on this transformative journey, Namibians can look forward to more impactful initiatives aimed at enriching the finical literacy landscape and promoting responsible lending in the future,” they concluded.