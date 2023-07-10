After 20 years, property manager’s portfolio on solid footing

NSX-listed Ohlthaver & List property subsidiary, Broll Namibia celebrated 20 years in business in the first week of June. Broll’s current portfolio is valued at more than N$2.6 billion.

Its services include Property Management, Facilities Management, Occupier Services, Retail Leasing as well as consultancy and development management services.

The portfolio includes Alexander Forbes House with the Carl List Mall, Wernhil Shopping Centre, Town Square Building, Old Breweries Complex, Ruhr Street and the Independence 77 Retail Section in Windhoek. In Walvis Bay it owns Seagulls Mall and in Swakopmund, the Pick ‘n Pay complex. External properties under management include the Hilltop Village in Windhoek, B1 City and 51 on Lazarett.

What started as a collaboration between the O&L Group and Broll South Africa on the leasing and development of Town Square in Windhoek’s Post Street Mall, resulted in the formation of the joint venture, Broll Namibia, in 2003.

In 2005, Broll Namibia achieved its ISO 9001:2008 certification for quality management systems which is still in place. Over the years, Broll Namibia celebrated many milestones such as developing the Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) premises and building Cashbuild and the Fruit & Veg building in 2005.

In 2008, the company managed new investments on behalf of the O&L Group, to extend Alexander Forbes House and the Carl List Mall, upgrade the Pick ‘n Pay Centre in Walvis Bay, and upgrade the Standard Bank Centre in Windhoek.

In 2011 the company completed the third phase of Wernhil Shopping Centre, and the fourth phase in 2019.

Highlighting the role of its employees, Managing Director, Karen Keys, said “At the heart of Broll Namibia are the caring and passionate people who are proud of who we are and what we stand for. We realise the importance of teamwork and working together interdependently and strive to bring our best versions to work every day.”

Reflecting on their 20-year milestone, Keys extended her gratitude to the company’s loyal clients, tenants, partners, customers and shareholders who, together, are vital to the business.