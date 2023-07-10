Two-day summit set to empower female farmers

The Women and Agriculture Summit will take place from 27 September at NTN and 28 September through virtual workshops an announcement made on Monday said.

The summit, currently in its second year, gathers and unites stakeholders from diverse backgrounds to address the challenges faced by women in agriculture while at the same time highlighting the immense opportunities on the horizon.

The summit will bring together female farmers, women working in the agricultural sector, industry leaders, policymakers, and experts from all over the country.

This year, the summit will be centred on the theme: “Leveraging Technology and Innovation to Unleash the Potential of Agriculture and Value Addition,” to explore the profound impact that technology and innovation can have on the agricultural sector, particularly in unlocking its full potential and promoting value addition.

This theme underscores the critical role that technological advancements and innovative practices play in empowering farmers, driving sustainable development, and creating a more inclusive and prosperous future for all.

Speaking on the summit’s objectives, event founder and coordinator, Paulina Mbango said, “The Women and Agriculture Summit provides a crucial platform for women to network, share best practices, and collaborate on solutions that empower them to overcome the barriers hindering their full participation in the agricultural sector.

The two-day event seeks to highlight the pivotal role that women play in driving sustainable development and food security. The platform further creates an opportunity to highlight and celebrate the work that various organisations and government agencies play in providing assistance and support to ensure the success of female farmers.”

This summit aims to achieve several key objectives. Firstly, it aims to create awareness about the contributions and potential of women in agriculture, emphasizing the importance of their participation in this sector.

Secondly, it seeks to facilitate knowledge exchange and capacity building by offering interactive workshops, panel discussions, and presentations that address critical areas such as access to finance, technology adoption, and market linkages. Finally, the summit aims to promote dialogue with industry leaders on strategies, investments, and financing that would enable women to play a more significant role in the agricultural sector.

According to the African Development Bank, agriculture is the backbone of many African economies, providing employment, income, and food security for millions of people. However, the sector faces numerous challenges, including climate change, limited access to resources, and gender disparities.

Additionally; the changing business landscape, coupled with global disruptions including the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions such as the Russia-Ukraine war, has further highlighted the importance of prioritizing agriculture in Africa. These disruptions have underscored the need for self-sufficiency, food security, and resilient supply chains. The summit will be used as a platform to explore how these evolving circumstances shape and influence the agriculture sector in Namibia, identifying strategies to mitigate risks and maximize opportunities, especially among vulnerable farmers, such as women.

Furthermore, the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to revolutionize various sectors. While AI may have the potential to negatively impact job security, it also offers exciting opportunities to fast-track sectors such as agriculture by improving efficiency, productivity, and sustainability. As part of our overall theme, the summit will provide an opportunity to delve into the role of technology in agriculture, exploring its potential to empower farmers, enhance decision-making processes, and drive innovation.

Current event partners include FNB Namibia, Environmental Investment Fund (EIF), AvaGro, AgriBank, Agra, Feedmaster, Energy100, Namfarmers, and the Nutrition and Food Security Alliance of Namibia (NAFSAN).

For more information about the Women and Agriculture Summit, please visit the website at www.agri-women.com.