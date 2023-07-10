Daures Green Hydrogen Village project to provide 200 jobs to locals

By Adolf Kaure.

The Erongo Governor, Neville André called on regional, local and traditional leaders to support the Green Hydrogen Village project due to the financial impact it will have on the community.

He made these remarks during his annual State of the Region Address which took place in Swakopmund on Monday, 10 July 2023.

“The Daures Green Hydrogen Village will provide employment for 200 citizens. I am pleased to note that the local communities have been provided with shareholding in the project through the conservancy and the traditional authority,” said André.

The Daures Green Hydrogen Village is looking to create a database of eligible Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) from the Daures district to participate in the construction and other related functions.

The governor also encouraged entrepreneurs to makes use of the spin-offs that will come form the project.

“If you are an SME from Daures and wish to participate, please watch out at notice boards and adverts for the opportunities that will come your way. This is a massive project with many potential spin-offs for the local communities.”

“I will just implore the Regional, Local and Traditional Leadership to support this project and make sure that our communities benefit from the endless opportunities the project offers,” he said.

The Daures Green Hydrogen Consortium is constructing the Daures Green Hydrogen Village, an ammonia production facility in the Erongo Region. The project will showcase the sustainable production of green hydrogen and ammonia from renewable sources.

Additionally, it will demonstrate green hydrogen applications, pilot a green hydrogen economy with export potential for hydrogen derivatives while creating research opportunities for local and international students.

The project is on track to produce Namibia’s first green hydrogen and ammonia this year during its pilot phase. As a spin-off, it will also produce Namibia’s first carbon-free agriculture.

In subsequent phases, the village is expected to house over 2000 residents, generate over 1 Giga Watt of clean energy and produce over 350,000 tons of green ammonia.

The turning of the sod ceremony for the construction of the Daures Green Hydrogen Village was held earlier this year in May.